Group Vow To Show NPP RED CARD! After Disqualifying Daniel Afrifa From NPP Primaries

We appeal to the National Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party to reconsider the decision taken by the Obiri Boahene led Eastern Regional Vetting Committee regarding the disqualification of Ing. Daniel Kwadwo Afrifa.

The disqualification of Kwadwo Afrifa was a whimsical one orchestrated to enable the current MP Osei Frimpong to go unopposed.

Afrifa has been among the few faces who support the grassroots in diverse ways towards building a strong and formidable grassroots base of NPP in the constituency.

He has been supporting the constituency in all party activities carried out in the constituency.

He donated 250 bags of cement to the party to start the construction of the constituency party office.

Ing. Daniel Kwadwo Afrifa has contested the Abirem constituency primaries on two occasions and has been very instrumental in the general campaigns after not being able to win the previous primaries.

The youth and masses of the Abirem constituency have absolute confidence in Afrifa and we share no doubt that with Ing. Kwadwo Afrifa, the NPP can maximize its votes in the constituency coming 2020 elections.

His disqualification is, however, creating severe apathy in the party in the Abirem constituency and if the National Executive Committee fails to quash his disqualification, the NPP is likely to reap unpleasant consequences of it.

NPP believes in democracy and we must play genuinely by the ethics of democracy.