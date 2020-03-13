UN Staff In Ghana Work Remotely To Ensure Continuity Of Our Support To The Country

At the global and country levels, the United Nations is working closely with governments to support preparedness and response to address the global COVID-19 outbreak.

The UN team in Ghana- including the World Health Organization (WHO )—is also working with the government and sharing preparedness messages with the wider public.

As many organizations and businesses worldwide, the UN has also taken measures to ensure it can continue its work to support countries towards peace, stability and prosperity for all the people we serve—and to continue addressing health-related or other types of emergencies. Such preparedness plan has also been set for UN team in Ghana, even before the first cases of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Government on 12 March.