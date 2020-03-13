ModernGhanalogo

13.03.2020 Diaspora (USA)

Ambassador Adjei-Barwuah's Message On Coronavirus To Ghanaians In US

By Kofi Tonto
Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America, H.E. Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, has called on Ghanaians in the United States to follow precautionary measures and laid down guidelines by health experts and government officials.

The Ambassador made the call in a statement released by the Embassy on Thursday, March 12, 2019.

He also called on Ghanaians to check on each other during these challenging times. "More importantly, let us check on each other and ensure that no Ghanaian feels alienated during these challenging times," he added.

Find the statement below:

