Coronavirus: KNUST Suspends Outdoor Activities, Int'l Programs

Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have announced an indefinite suspension of mass gatherings following the confirmation of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The suspended activities included funerals, sporting activities, awards nights, dinners, hall weeks and other outdoor events as well as all planned academic and non-academic excursions in and outside the University campus.

All International conferences to be hosted by the University, international travels of staff incoming and outgoing exchange programmes plus international visits of foreign partners, Professors and collaborators including tours on campus by visitors have also been put on hold.

Staff together with their spouses and students returning from abroad have been directed to report first at the University Hospital for screening before resuming official work.

These were contained in a statement issued by the management of the University as part of measures to strengthen preventive guidelines.

“Management wishes to direct that, all gatherings including Funerals, Sporting Activities, Awards Nights, Dinners, Hall Weeks and other outdoor events on the University campus are suspended until further notice. All planned academic and non-academic excursions in and outside the University campus are suspended until further notice,” the statement added.

Other measures

All Members of the University community have been encouraged to practice good personal hygiene -regular washing of hands with soap under running water, regular use of hand sanitizers and also avoid all body contacts including handshakes and hugs.

“A special team has been established to regularly monitor the implementation of precautionary measures and update management. The University Health Directorate will lead the Special team in the COVID-19 sensitisation and awareness campaign. The University Hospital has established a COVID-19 Isolation Centre to hold suspected persons for screening. Confirmed cases will be transferred to the Regional Isolation Centre set-up by the Regional Health Directorate for care,” portions of the statement added.

Assurance

The school also advised its members to “remain calm and follow all the safety measures as well as other measures published by the University Hospital, the Ghana Health Services and the Ministry of Health to help contain the spread of the infection.”

KUNST joins other public tertiary institutions that have put in place similar protocols against the spread of the virus.

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Thursday banned all international conferences on campus.

The situation is not different at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) as all non-academic gatherings such as award nights, dinners and other outdoor events have been suspended together with all planned academic and non-academic excursions outside the university.

COVID-19 in Ghana

On March 12, 2020, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, at an emergency press briefing confirmed that Ghana has recorded two cases of the novel virus.

The two cases according to the Health Minister, tested positive after laboratory tests from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

According to the Health Minister, the cases were reported as 'imported cases' as both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey.

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID-19.”

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday said the two persons who tested positive to the virus had been in the country for about a week.

