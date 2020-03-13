Coronavirus: Korle Bu Restricts Visits To Patients

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has restricted visits to patients at its facility due to the confirmed two cases of coronavirus in the country

In a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Mustapha Salifu, the Hospital noted only two relatives are allowed to visit a patient on admission.

“In the case of the Department of Child Health only parents/guardians of the patient are permitted to visit,” the statement said.

It explained that the measure has become necessary because patients are already vulnerable and can therefore easily be infected.

