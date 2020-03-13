ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.03.2020 Health

Coronavirus: Korle Bu Restricts Visits To Patients

By News Desk
Coronavirus: Korle Bu Restricts Visits To Patients
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has restricted visits to patients at its facility due to the confirmed two cases of coronavirus in the country

In a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Mustapha Salifu, the Hospital noted only two relatives are allowed to visit a patient on admission.

“In the case of the Department of Child Health only parents/guardians of the patient are permitted to visit,” the statement said.

It explained that the measure has become necessary because patients are already vulnerable and can therefore easily be infected.

---Daily Guide

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: Brazilian President Bolsonaro Tests Positive Af...
2 hours ago

Coronavirus: We Need More Testing Materials – Noguchi Boss
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line