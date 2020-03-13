Coronavirus: Brazilian President Bolsonaro Tests Positive After Dining, Shaking Hands With Trump

Saturday at Mar-a-Lago, tested positive for coronavirus, according to local reports.

Trump, who shook hands with his Brazilian counterpart at that meal, has not gone into voluntary self-quarantine, despite CDC guidelines describing someone in his situation as ‘medium risk’ for infection.

Instead, the president announced he would hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Friday at the White House on the coronavirus. There he will declare a national emergency, Bloomberg News reported, which would open the door to more federal aid for states and cities.

Trump opened the door to such a move Thursday.

‘We have things I can do,’ he said at the White House.

The move comes following reports of Bolsonaro’s testing. One of the major newspapers in Rio de Janeiro, Journal O Dia , noted The Guardian’s Tom Phillips, reported the news of Bolsonaro’s positive test.

Bolsonaro, 64, was checked for the disease after his aide Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for it. The results of a second test on the Brazilian president are expected to be known on Friday. The entire plane containing the Brazilian delegation to America is reported to be contaminated.

On Thursday, Trump brushed aside concerns about his encounter with the Brazilians – the latest in a series of brushes the president has had with the highly-contagious disease.

Both Bolsonaro and Wajngarten, his press secretary, were at the Winter White House Saturday night. Wajngarten had his photo take with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump and the first family have resisted going into self-quarantine despite other lawmakers who came into contact with those testing positive for the disease going into voluntary isolation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends testing if you ‘have been in close contact with a person known to have’ the virus. The agency defines close contact as ‘being within approximately 6 feet (2 meters) of a COVID-19 case for a prolonged period of time.’ Also, according to CDC guidelines, the president would be considered ‘medium’ risk for exposure.

Otherworld leaders are self-quarantining. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in voluntary 14-day quarantine after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for the disease.

Several members of the first family were at the Winter White House Saturday night where there was a birthday party for Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., in addition to the working dinner for the Brazilian delegation.

One of those was Ivanka Trump, who, it was revealed late Thursday, had another brush with the disease.

She and Attorney General Bill Barr posed for a photograph with Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton on March 5 – days before he tested positive for coronavirus.

They were meeting as part of a meeting between officials from the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.S. The next day, Ivanka Trump attended the dinner at Mar-a-Lago with her father and Bolsonaro.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, said he would ‘likely’ have been tested after coming if he had come into contact with Bolsonaro’s aide who tested positive for the coronavirus .

