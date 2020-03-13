Coronavirus: German Swiss International School Shuts Down

The German Swiss International School located at the Nima residential area in Accra has shut down following the confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ghana.

Authorities of the school confirmed the closure to Starr News Friday.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Health Service have met today over measures to keep schoolchildren safe in the wake of the virus in Ghana.

“Among the issues discussed were: Finalisation of content on Education materials, orientation and sensitization of staff and students of GES, call centre lines for teachers to call in case any of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 is detected in any of the children,” a statement from the agencies after the meeting said.

Ghana has so far confirmed two cases of the deadly virus. One of the infected persons is a Norwegian diplomat in Ghana, while the other is a Ghanaian who returned from Turkey. Both individuals have been in the country for about a week before detection

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID -19 Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing.

“I wish to assure all Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained. We wish to encourage every Ghanaian to take care of their health and that of their families by adhering to the following precautionary measures,” the Health minister said.

On Wednesday the President directed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to make available the cedi equivalent of $100 million to enhance Ghana’s Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

---Starrfm.com.gh