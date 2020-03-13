ModernGhanalogo

13.03.2020

Coronavirus: UNDP Staff In Ghana Part

By News Desk
This portal can confirm that one of the two cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ghana on Thursday, 12 March by the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research (NMIMR) is a male staff of UNDP office in Ghana.

The UN Information Officer in Ghana, Cynthia Prah, confirmed the information to ClassFMonline.com and said the UNDP would soon issue a statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, the UN has asked all its Ghana staff to work from home.

In an internal memo to its staff, the UNDP said: “This is to let you know that we were informed last night that one of our UNDP colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.

“We want to first let you know that our colleague is in good hands, has followed the necessary protocols, and is now under medical observation and receiving excellent care at an assigned government hospital.

“We, hence, want to assure you that there is no need for concern within our team …”, portions of the memo read.

The UNDP staff is a Ghanaian.

The other case is of a foreign national.

Health Minister Dr Kweku Agyemang-Manu, who broke the news at an emergency press conference Thursday night, said the two patients have been quarantined and are stable.

---classfmonline

