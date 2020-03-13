Coronavirus: Norwegian Embassy In Ghana Shuts Down After Staff Tested Positive

The Norwegian Embassy in Ghana has shut down its operation after one of its staff tested positive with the coronavirus.

“The Embassy of Norway can confirm that one of our colleagues has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The person is in quarantine and the Embassy is in close dialogue with Ghana Health Service,” the Embassy made the announcement via its Facebook page today, Friday, March 13, 2020.

“Routine contact tracing has commenced. All staff are also in quarantine, and we are fully committed to assist with containment,” the statement added.

All staff of the Embassy have also been quarantined and are fully committed to assist with containment, added the Norwegian Embassy.

“The Embassy is closed to the public until further notice, but staff are operating from home. We are thankful for the care and assistance offered by Ghana’s health authorities and WHO Ghana, and also for the compassion showed. We urge everybody to follow the preventive measures issued by the WHO and Ghanaian authorities,” the statement added.

More soon…

----citinewsroom