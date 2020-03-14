Republic Bank Honors Trinidad& Tobago Prime Minister In Ghana

Republic Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited headquartered in Trinidad and Tobago, hosted a dinner in honor of the Prime Minister of The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, The Honorable Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley, and MP during his working visit to Ghana.

Dr Rowley visited Ghana as the Special Guest of Honor at Ghana’s 63rd Independence Day Celebration. The Dinner was held at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City last Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana, Mr. Farid Antar, in his welcome address at the event, thanked the Prime Minister for accepting the dinner invitation despite his tight schedule in Ghana.

According to the Managing Director, the purpose of the event was to honor the Prime Minister in Ghana and also, to appreciate the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, who is a key Stakeholder of Republic Financial Holdings Limited for the continued support and for seeking to nurture the bond between the Caribbean and Africa specifically, between Trinidad and Tobago and Ghana.

Mr. Antar assured the Prime Minister of Republic Bank’s commitment to supporting business and cultural opportunities between the two countries and regions. “For us at Republic Bank we are in the unique position as the Bank with high presence in both the Caribbean and Ghana to facilitate that Agenda. We assure you, Honorable Prime Minister that we will promote this agenda,” the Managing Director added.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited, Mr. Charles Zwennes, recognized the efforts made by the Government of Ghana to strengthen relationship with Diaspora Countries and people.

“I believe that Diasporans have a lot to offer Ghana and Africa as a whole and vice versa. The success of the Year of Return Initiative by the Government of Ghana provides us yet another opportunity to consider and re-focus our resources to building stronger ties with diaspora countries especially the Caribbean regions.”

He further reaffirmed Republic Bank’s preparedness to play a significant role in the continued development of Ghana and being a conduit for development between the Caribbean and the Motherland. “From recent and ongoing discussions and announcements it is clear that there is a renewed energy and commitment from both sides of the Atlantic to make tangible and timely progress. We at Republic Bank stand ready to play our part!” Mr. Zwennes said.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, The Honorable Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley, MP thanked Republic Bank Ghana for the kind gesture and assured his Government’s continued support to the Bank’s operation and expansion program in Africa.

According to the Prime Minister, Republic Bank in Africa symbolizes “the labor of our forefathers who were shipped to the Caribbean in slavery, bearing fruit and returning home to Africa”. Therefore, the success of the Republic Bank in Africa is an achievement of the Caribbean and all descendants of Africa in the Diaspora.

The Prime Minister also used the occasion to reaffirm his commitment to building a stronger relationship with Africa and to institute a direct flight between Ghana and the Caribbean.

The Finance Minister of Ghana, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta who represented the President of the Republic of Ghana assured those present of Government’s willingness to support any initiative that will promote the bond and relationship between the Caribbean Region and Ghana.

Present at the Dinner were the Wife of the Prime Minister, Mrs. Sharon Rowley, Minister of Public Utilities of Trinidad, Mr. Robert Le Hunte and his wife Mrs. Margaret Le Hunte.

Mr. Wendell De Landro High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria the Honorary Consul of Trinidad and Tobago to Ghana, Mr. Hilton John Mitchell.

Also in attendance were members of the Board of Directors and Executives of Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited, and other specially invited Guests.