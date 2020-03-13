REJOINDER - PPP, IMANI & ELECTORAL COMMISSION

The PPP has learnt that personal comments attributed to or purportedly made by our party's National Secretary, Mr. Murtala Mohammed, has been carried as front page news headline in sections of the media to suggest that the PPP supports a new Voter Register.

We wish to place on record that the personal comments from our National Secretary and the official position of the PPP in respect of the New Voter Register are not analogous in any way. We disagree with our political opponents, but we do not impugn their character without cause. Personal attacks targeted at perceived opponents are not in the DNA of the PPP.

As a party, we cannot stand silently while our National Secretary tags IMANI’s Franklyn Cudjoe as having a “paymaster”. We therefore demand an unqualified apology from our National Secretary to Franklin Cudjoe and IMANI.

It would be recalled that on 8th and 20th January, 2020, the PPP issued statements, in which the party clarified that the compilations of any new voters register without the utilization of the National Identification System infrastructure is needless and a waste of our scarce resources.

Our reasons for not supporting the new register are situated in economics and development and not political. Our position on the multiplicity of national identification systems has not changed and should be well-known to all Ghanaians by now. The PPP has been an advocate for a single national identification database to be shared by state and private organizations. The taxpayer must not be made to suffer unnecessarily when leaders fail to pluck low hanging fruits and the economy takes a backward step every time that happens.

We wish to re-echo our position that the Electoral Commission must use the current Biometric Register for the 2020 general elections. If it becomes necessary for the EC to compile a new voters’ register in future, we strongly recommend that the register should be compiled from the National Identification System.

Election 2020 presents us with opportunity to avoid potential fraudulent electoral outcome which could spark violence in our country. We remain wide awake in saving this land of mighty talents and rich resources from non-progressive regimes.

Paa Kow Ackon

Director of Communications