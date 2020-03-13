MP Visits Ghana-Burkina Border Over Coronavirus Response

The Member of Parliament for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency, Hon Sebastian N Sandaare who is Member of the Health Committee of Parliament on thursday 12th February 2020, visited the Ghana-Burkina border to monitor how movement in and out of the country is being handled as part of preparations to prevent the coranavirus pandemic that has engulfed the world.

He visited other unapproved routes too as well as some health facilities.

He motivated the health workers at the border and admonished them to be very vigilante. He also donated some hand gloves and disinfectants to help in their work.

It was observed that there were inadequate scanners, human resource with the technical know-how and some important working accoutrements.

No government official has visited the area to assist the people position themselves to confront any challenges.

It was also revealed that no capacity building program has been organized so far, to empower the team in readiness for the menace. The MP promised that the needed advocacy would be done to ensure that the needed support is given.

He called on authorities not to sit in the offices and say all is well. He added, the problems need a swift action.

There was no medical team stationed at Dikpe(Black Volta) where many immigrants also use.