Coronavirus: First Lady Cancels Planned Event

A planned event by Ghana's First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has been cancelled due to the reported cases of coronavirus in the country.

The event, which was scheduled for later this evening was to award some Ghanaian women as part of the National Women's Month celebration.

A spokesperson for the First Lady, Sheila Sekyi said the office does not want to take chances after two cases were reported yesterday [Thursday].

Sheila Sekyi said the cancellation is in the interest of the public.

“I think yesterday we were notified by the Ministry of Health that there have been two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Ghana so as a precautionary measure we had to cancel this international women’s day high-level event scheduled for this evening just to prevent and also lead the way in avoiding public meeting of such a nature and avoiding possible spread. We are paying close attention to what the authorities who are in charge of managing the situation have to say about it so, for now, this is the event that we have had a need to cancel.”

Ghana record two cases of Coronavirus

On March 12, 2020, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, at an emergency press briefing confirmed that Ghana has recorded two cases of the novel virus.

The two cases according to the Health Minister, tested positive after laboratory tests from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

According to the Health Minister, the cases were reported as 'imported cases' as both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey.

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID-19.” Government provides $100 to enhance coronavirus preparedness

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday directed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to make available the cedi equivalent of US$100 million to enhance Ghana's Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

The President, during a national address, explained that with the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the Coronavirus disease as “a pandemic”, it is important that Ghana steps up her preparedness to ensure that beyond the initial measures that have been put in place, a 'whole of Ghana' approach is adopted in preparation for a possible hit within the country's borders.

The President further said, “I have…ordered a suspension of all international travels by public officials. Except for critical assignments, which will have to be authorised by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, all public officials are to remain within the jurisdiction, until further notice. Video conferencing facilities and other technological tools are to be utilised, whenever possible, for international engagements.”

How to protect yourself

To prevent the spread, the standard recommendations coming from the WHO is regular hand washing, covering one's mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs.

People are also advised to avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

