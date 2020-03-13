Call for Nomination: 2020 Top 50 Bloggers In Ghana Ranking

Listen to article

Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers ranking is a rating initiative by Avance Media to celebrate the faces behind the most read, popular and credible blogs in Ghana. And through the ranking, we honour bloggers who are helping to shape digital journalism and leading it confidently into the future.

The 50 bloggers on the list are selected and ranked based on their accomplishments, leadership and influence within the blogging community, and their capacity to shape the sector in the future.

Public nomination has been opened via www.avancemedia.org/bloglist as we intend to make this year’s process more opened and receive contributions from the blogging community.

According to Career Explorer, a blogger is defined as someone who primarily creates content, which can be referred to in many ways as blog posts, blog articles,web articles, web copy, content, web content, and blog content.

In this ranking, we will be focusing on various activities of the blogger beyond articles but also social media following and web statistics from Alexa and Similarweb.

For more information on partnerships kindly reach our office on 0242307379 or via Email, [email protected]