ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.03.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Urgent School Based Preventive Measures

By News Desk
COVID-19: Urgent School Based Preventive Measures
Listen to article

The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed two cases of COVID-19 [The Corona Virus] in Ghana. The virus spreads mainly through contact, making gatherings a risk to its possible spread. Our basic and secondary schools comprise gatherings of up to 3,000 students, and shall require the basic information and kits to prevent any outbreak of COVID-19.

We call on the Ghana Education Service to without delay:

  1. Provide and install industrial alcohol based sanitizers at vantage points within the school environment
  2. Ensure basic preventive measures are disseminated through outreach in all schools
  3. Deploy Circuit Supervisors to insect compliance to 1&2 above in all private and public schools
  4. Publish the emergency response numbers for suspected COVID-19 [0509497700, 0558439868] in all schools

We finally call on corporate Ghana to donate industrial alcohol based hand sanitizers to the GES to enable it make our schools safer.

A healthy school environment is a prerequisite for quality teaching and learning.

Respectfully,

Kofi Asare

Executive Director

The Director General,

Ghana Education Service,

Accra.

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Judge Fears Over Coronavirus As Accused Goes To Nigeria
2 hours ago

Parliament Looking For Auditor To Audit General Auditor
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line