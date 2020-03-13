COVID-19: Urgent School Based Preventive Measures

Listen to article

The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed two cases of COVID-19 [The Corona Virus] in Ghana. The virus spreads mainly through contact, making gatherings a risk to its possible spread. Our basic and secondary schools comprise gatherings of up to 3,000 students, and shall require the basic information and kits to prevent any outbreak of COVID-19.

We call on the Ghana Education Service to without delay:

Provide and install industrial alcohol based sanitizers at vantage points within the school environment Ensure basic preventive measures are disseminated through outreach in all schools Deploy Circuit Supervisors to insect compliance to 1&2 above in all private and public schools Publish the emergency response numbers for suspected COVID-19 [0509497700, 0558439868] in all schools

We finally call on corporate Ghana to donate industrial alcohol based hand sanitizers to the GES to enable it make our schools safer.

A healthy school environment is a prerequisite for quality teaching and learning.

Respectfully,

Kofi Asare

Executive Director

The Director General,

Ghana Education Service,

Accra.