 ASAP Challenges PwC On Valuation Of Komenda Sugar Factory

A Civil Advocacy Group known as Alliance for Survival of Abandoned Projects (ASAP) is challenging the justification of a valuation report submitted to Parliament of Ghana by the Trade and Industry Minister, Hon. Alan Kyerematen on 4th April, 2019.

In the report, it was sighted that the Pricewaterhouse Coopers, a transaction adviser to the Government of Ghana on the selection of strategic investor to take over the operations and management of the idle Komenda Sugar Factory did valuation of the factory which the ASAP group finds unjustifiable.

ASAP has sent a petition to the Speaker of Parliament demanding answers to the valuation report submitted by PwC. In the petition, they asked three sets of questions which PwC was not left out.

I spoke to the Executive Director of the group, Ransford Vanni-Amoah and he indicated that, they are bent on making sure PwC comes clear on that valuation which was unjustifiable. They do not understand why the same consult (PwC) could do two different valuations within a space of one year and the cost of the plant and machinery could depreciate hugely beyond the legal 5% to 10% rate.

The Factory Valuation Report can be found on page 8 of the Report on Komenda Sugar Factory which was submitted to parliament by Hon Alan Kyerematen. It was stated that the PwC provided a valuation report on the 17th October, 2016 and the value of the plant and machinery was US$34,678,400.00.

Another valuation report was submitted on 15th September, 2017 upon instruction from the Ministry of Trade and Industry which the value of the plant and machinery depreciated to US$12,029,715.00 as an open market value and US$10,826,743.00 as a forced sale value.

ASAP is asking what caused the plant and machinery to be hugely depreciated to the sum of US$12,029,715.00?

According to Citizen Vanni-Amoah, he believes a reputable company like PwC could not present such report to the Ministry. He trusts the report was uttered by the current minister in charge of Trade and Industry. There is a legal depreciateing rate of 5-10% per annum. So between 2016 and 2017, the value of the plant and machinery could not depreciate beyond US$31,210,560.00 if we use the maximum percentage.

Was it a deliberate scheme by the PwC to run down to the factory to reduce its value? Vanni-Amoah quizzes.

The executive members of the group who were present when I interviewed the Executive Director reiterated the points made by leader and told me that they may seek legal redress if the parliament of Ghana refuse to interogate the petition. Citizens Mamud Issah Jagbesie, Ishmael Abakah, Evans Nii Boye and Victor Nanka Bruce who are the executive members of the group indicated that they are in touch with their legal team and preparing to sue PwC on the valuation issue.