ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.03.2020 Health

Coronavirus: List Of African Countries With Confirmed Cases

By News Desk
Coronavirus: List Of African Countries With Confirmed Cases
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The novel Coronavirus disease appears to be fast spreading across Africa.

As of Wednesday, March 11, there were reportedly about 100 reported cases of the virus in the continent, with Egypt alone recording 59 cases.

As of Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a list of African nations with reported cases of the COVID-19.

On that list were:

Algeria — 20

Burkina Faso — 2

Cameroon — 2

Democratic Republic of Congo –1

Egypt — 59 (includes 1 death)

Morocco — 3 (includes 1 death)

Nigeria — 2

Senegal — 4

South Africa — 13

Tunisia — 5

Togo — 1.

The number of countries with reported cases as at Wednesday were 11.

Ghana on Thursday, March 12, 2020, confirmed two cases of COVID-19, with the victims being travelers from Norway and Turkey, respectively.

Cote d' Ivoire has also accordingly confirmed a case of coronavirus, with the WHO fearing that many more African nations are at risk of COVID-19.

---Daily Guide

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Judge Fears Over Coronavirus As Accused Goes To Nigeria
39 minutes ago

Parliament Looking For Auditor To Audit General Auditor
39 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line