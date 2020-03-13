ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.03.2020 Headlines

Disclaimer: Disregard COVID-19 Interview With Korle Bu Hospital CEO — Citi TV/Citi Fm

By News Desk
Disclaimer: Disregard COVID-19 Interview With Korle Bu Hospital CEO — Citi TV/Citi Fm
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Citi News wishes to inform the general public and news consumers to disregard a Citi TV video circulating in which the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Daniel Asare is heard announcing that the two cases of COVID-19 proved negative and hence no case in Ghana.

The video in circulation is from an interview conducted on February 6, 2020, when the first two suspected cases were tested and proved negative.

The public is urged to disregard this false information which is being maliciously put out as a new story to deliberately misinform the public.

Citi News has not had a new interview with Dr. Daniel Asare since the latest cases were announced by the Minister of Health yesterday, March 12, 2020.

---citinewsroom

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Judge Fears Over Coronavirus As Accused Goes To Nigeria
38 minutes ago

Parliament Looking For Auditor To Audit General Auditor
38 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line