NPP Primaries: 9 Dropped From Race In Ashanti Region

Some nine aspirants from 44 constituencies in the Ashanti Region have been dropped from the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries.

The party did not announce the names of the affected aspirants but NPP General Secretary John Boadu explained that the reasons for their disqualification were made known to them.

He said most of them were disqualified over lack of proper services which the party calls 'nurturing the constituency', adding that the dropped aspirants could still appeal against the vetting committee's ruling if they were dissatisfied.

John Boadu, who is the head of the Ashanti Regional NPP Vetting Committee, disclosed that five aspiring candidates voluntarily withdrew from the contest. Besides, he insisted the process in the Ashanti Region was peaceful.

Meanwhile, the party has given the green light to 106 out of the 121 aspiring candidates that were contesting parliamentary seats in 44 constituencies in the region to campaign for the primaries.

A press release signed by the Ashanti Regional NPP Secretary, Sam Pyne, said, “One hundred and six (106) candidates comprising 12 females and 94 males have been given the nod to contest.”

According to him, 14 aspiring candidates are going unopposed and said the vetting committee had completed its work and submitted its report to the party at the national level.

“Out of the 121 aspiring candidates, 106, comprising 12 females and 94 males, have been recommended to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for consideration,” he said, adding that “five aspiring candidates voluntarily withdrew from the contest; nine aspiring candidates have not been recommended for various legitimate reasons.”

---citinewsroom