Two Suspected Armed Robbers Grabbed With Weapons, Ammunition

The Amasaman Divisional Police Command has arrested two men suspected to be armed robbers.

They retrieved a pistol and ammunition in their possession upon their arrest.

The suspects identified as Ibrahim Mugtari, 29, and Stephen Waja, 37, were arrested at Amomoley in the Ga West Municipality by a police team on patrol duties around 12:30am on Tuesday.

A Smith & Wesson pistol with number MCP 8623 loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, an extra magazine loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition and 19 extra ammunition, four BB cartridges, three mobile phones, a SIM card, a car key, a motorbike key and cash of GH¢2,982 were exhibits retrieved after the police had searched them.

The two are in the custody of the Amasaman Divisional Police assisting in investigations.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Effia Tenge, said the patrol team spotted a KIA Picanto taxi with registration number GE 5475-17 driven by Ibrahim Mugtari moving towards Pokuase area from Amomoley.

She said the team stopped the taxi for a search and found those exhibits and the suspects were arrested immediately and brought to the divisional command for further interrogations.

---Daily Guide