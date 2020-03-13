Man Kills Padi At Old Fadama

The James Town police have arrested one Abubakar Abdul–Ganiu for allegedly stabbing his friend to death.

The suspect allegedly stabbed 34-year-old Kwasi Kloutse in the chest after a misunderstanding had ensured between them.

According to witnesses, the suspect after stabbing Kloutse attempted to escape but some angry traders grabbed him, and handed him over to the James Town police.

It is, however, unclear the circumstance that led to the deadly incident but witnesses claimed they suspected it bordered on a business-related issue.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the incident and said it occurred on Monday at about 5:30pm at a spot near old Fadama.

She said when the police arrived at the crime scene, Kloutse, dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt over a pair of black jeans trousers with a backpack, was lying in a supine position, but was dead.

She said the victim had a deep wound in the middle of the chest with blood still oozing and it appeared he had been stabbed.

She said there were also two fresh minor cuts on the left side of the chest of the victim.

