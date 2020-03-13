Focus Coronavirus Cash On Infrastructure, Sensitisation – Public Safety Bureau

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has applauded President Akufo-Addo’s directive for the release of funds to fight the deadly coronavirus in Ghana.

BPS’ commendation comes after President Akufo-Addo in a national address disclosed that a cedi equivalent of $100 million dollars has been made available to combat the pandemic.

Ghana recorded two cases of coronavirus on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The Health Ministry said the infected persons included a Norwegian and Turkish citizen who imported the virus into Ghana.

In an interview with Citi News, Executive Director of the Bureau, Nana Yaw Akwada suggested that a large portion of the money should be channelled into infrastructure and public sensitization.

“Allocating that amount of money is in order. We are looking at the state channelling all that money into the public health system especially. We need to strengthen our surveillance system so that cases could be detected early. Severe forms of coronavirus infection require the use of ventilators. Currently, our investigations show that Korle Bu being one of the centres has only two ventilators which are inadequate. So I think we can use that money for the equipment and infrastructure side. We are looking at Education because we think every Ghanaian needs to know about it. So we are expecting that within the shortest possible time, awareness campaigns will be rolling out.”

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has been directed to make available the cedi equivalent of US$100 million to enhance Ghana's Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

This amount, according to the President, “is to fund the expansion of infrastructure, purchase of materials and equipment , and public education”.

Citizens have been advised to desist from foreign travels as much as possible as the novel coronavirus assumes pandemic status.

This advice comes after the President temporarily suspended foreign travels for all government officials as part of the government's measures to prevent an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

Akufo-Addo urged officials to make use of technology during the travel ban .

