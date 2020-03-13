Recent Dumsor Over – Energy Minister

The Minister of Energy John Peter Amewu says the recent intermittent power outages in the country have come to an end.

His assurance comes after the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited's (WAPCO) successful completion of the cleaning and inspection of its 20 feet offshore pipeline from Badagry in Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana.

The Internal inspection of the 569km offshore pipeline was completed last week almost one month ahead of the scheduled completion date of March 20, 2020.

The cleaning and inspection exercise triggered pockets of power outages following the shutdown of WAPCo's pipeline.

Speaking to the media, John Peter Amewu reiterated the government's commitment to providing constant power supply.

“We admit there were interruptions but we managed it. I am happy to announce that the cleaning exercise is completed and we have resumed gas flow. I can assure you that a lot of measures have been put in place for a stable supply of power. We have sufficient generation power and we have sufficient finances to back it. Dumsor is a thing of the past.”

WAPCo in a statement announcing the completion of the cleaning exercise said, with this completion, it is better positioned to offer reliable and improved service to its customers in Ghana, Togo, and Benin.

WAPCo, which is the operator of the West African Gas Pipeline was built for the sole purpose of supplying natural gas to the Republic of Benin, Togo, and Ghana.

—citinewsroom