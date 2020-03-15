Women Empowerment: Don't Crucify Unmarried Pregnant Members, Pregnant Teenagers

Listen to article

The Managing Director of SIC Life Savings & Loans, Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah, has made a strong admonition to women who happen to be pastors' wives, Deaconesses, Counselors and church leaders to put an end to crucifying and pushing away unmarried pregnant members including teenagers who get pregnant in the church.

According to her, putting such victims under public ridicule without any support of any form will not achieve the needed women empowerment the Society is clamouring for.

"The Church especially the women leaders should offer the needed support at the right time to these members who go wayward because you may not know what the victims are going through. The church forms a greater part of social training and they need not push these girls and ladies who get pregnant in the church,"

Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah was addressing a women empowerment conference dubbed Confidence Conference held on the 6th of March 2020 which also coincided with the global observations of the International Women's Day on Sunday 8th March 2020.

The event brought together women from all walks of life including women groups, leaders, pastors' wives among a host of others.

The event was on the Theme "Bouncing Back" which sought to offer solutions to how women can rise up and forge ahead in life if they fall.

"The worse is likely to happen to these unmarried pregnant members if the church should push them away," she emphasized.

She indicated that a lot of women through no fault of theirs go through obstacles and required the needed and correct support at the right time.

"I believe strongly that people still rise up when they get the needed and correct intervention at the time they need it and this is what women leaders in the church should be doing. It is all about empowering women."

The SIC Life Savings & Loans MD further encouraged women to eschew bitterness for men no matter what they go through as single parents and children.

"From my personal life experience, I didn't get to know my father early. Again, today I'm taking care of my children as a single mother. But, in all these, I won't let bitterness for their father take my heart. I will also not let bitterness deny my children access to their father," she said.