Coronavirus: Top Norwegian Embassy Official, Turkish Citizen Tested Positive

Citi News sources have confirmed that the first two imported cases of the coronavrius are indeed foreign nationals.

According to our sources, one is a senior official at the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana, whereas the other is a Turkish citizen.

At an emergency press conference on Thursday night by the Ministry of Information, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, did not disclose the nationalities of the two patients, except to say the cases were imported into the country.

He also did not say when or how the two foreign nationals entered the country and whether they went through the necessary checks and screening or not.

According to the Health Minister, “the two patients are stable and have been kept in isolation.”

The Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, also revealed that the Ministry of Health and other relevant state agencies have begun tracing individuals the two patients have have gotten in contact with.

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID-19.”

“The patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing.” the statement added.

