ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.03.2020 Headlines

Coronavirus: Ministry Begins Contact-Tracing Of Patients

By News Desk
Coronavirus: Ministry Begins Contact-Tracing Of Patients
Listen to article

The Health Ministry has initiated processes to trace persons who might have come in contact with the two individuals who tested positive with the coronavirus in Ghana.

The two who returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey tested positive after laboratory results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

Patients have been kept in isolation and in stable condition according to the Ministry of Health.

“Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing.”

“I wish to assure all Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained. Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing,” a statement from the Health Ministry added.

Ghana confirmed two cases of the novel coronavirus today.l, Thursday.

---citinewsroom

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: Top Norwegian Embassy Official, Turkish Citizen...
2 hours ago

Coronavirus: Ministry Begins Contact-Tracing Of Patients
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line