Coronavirus: Ministry Begins Contact-Tracing Of Patients

The Health Ministry has initiated processes to trace persons who might have come in contact with the two individuals who tested positive with the coronavirus in Ghana.

The two who returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey tested positive after laboratory results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

Patients have been kept in isolation and in stable condition according to the Ministry of Health.

“I wish to assure all Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained. Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing,” a statement from the Health Ministry added.

Ghana confirmed two cases of the novel coronavirus today.l, Thursday.

---citinewsroom