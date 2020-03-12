Coronavirus: Two Cases Confirmed In Ghana By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Two cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Ghana, the Health Ministry has announced. The Health Minster, Agyeman-Manu confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The Ministry in a statement indicated that both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. According to the ministry, both patients are currently being quarantined. The Ministry has further initiated the process for contact tracing. Read full statement below:
