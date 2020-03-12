ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.03.2020 Headlines

Coronavirus: Two Cases Confirmed In Ghana

By News Desk
Coronavirus: Two Cases Confirmed In Ghana
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Two cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Ghana, the Health Ministry has announced.

The Health Minster, Agyeman-Manu confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The Ministry in a statement indicated that both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey.

According to the ministry, both patients are currently being quarantined.

The Ministry has further initiated the process for contact tracing.

Read full statement below:

3122020114021-vbrduhgtsn-img-20200312-wa0003

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: Two Cases Confirmed In Ghana
2 hours ago

Coronavirus Affects Dangote
6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line