Gov't Suspends Consular Services In Coronavirus Hit Countries

The Government of Ghana has suspended consular services provided by embassies and high commissions in countries affected by the deadly Coronavirus.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charles Owiredu said this while outlining measures being taken by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Deputy Minister also pointed out that although consular services had been suspended, emergency services are still being provided.

“When this virus started spreading from the epicenter into China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its missions decided to put in place some measures. So what they have done is that countries that are under total lockdown – countries such as China and Italy. This restricts movements so what we have said is that because it restricts movements it is difficult for even consular officers, mission staff to even go to work and perform their jobs. We have suspended Consular services and once we have suspended consular services it does not mean we have banned it or it is under total lockdown.

“We have created some skeletal staff in these embassies and we have also provided consular numbers that when people call, expedited services will be provided. Once you call, if you are a Ghanaian in Italy, and you want Consular services, we have provided two numbers. Call any of these numbers and somebody will attend to you. If it is about a passport you want or a visa service, your passport will be posted back to you so these are some of the measures we have put in place to curtail the spread of the virus. And I think so far it is working,” the Deputy Minister said on Eyewitness News. Cases in Ghana

As of Wednesday 11th March, 2020, officials in the country had recorded 57 suspected cases of the disease which have all proved negative .

This was announced by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo when he addressed the nation on Wednesday, 11th March, 2020, on the country's preparedness for a possible outbreak of the disease in Ghana.

“Our country's two main research institutions, the Noguchi Memorial Institute and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, which has the capacity to investigate and confirm or otherwise suspected cases of Coronavirus infections, have been very supportive in this regard. So far, they have found that the fifty-seven (57) suspected cases, as of Wednesday, 11th March, have proved negative,” he said.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has been directed to make available the cedi equivalent of US$100 million to enhance Ghana's Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

This amount, according to the President, “is to fund the expansion of infrastructure, purchase of materials and equipment, and public education”.

Citizens have also been advised to desist from foreign travels as much as possible as the novel coronavirus assumes pandemic status.

This advice comes after the President temporarily suspended foreign travels for all government officials as part of the government's measures to prevent an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

Akufo-Addo urged officials to make use of technology during the travel ban.

---citinewsroom