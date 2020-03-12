GFD Organizes Sensitization Workshop For Women With Disabilities On SDGs

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations-GFD with support from the voice Netherlands has yesterday organized a special training for women with disabilities on the Sustainable Development Goals.

The training which formed part of the activities earmarked for the celebration of the 2020 International Women's Way enlightened several women with disabilities on the sustainable development goals, their targets and indicators, and how relevant they are to the leave no one behind agenda and the idea of inclusive development.

The facilitator, George Obinpe of SendGhana took the participants through all the seventeen goals and placed greater emphasis on those that are directly connected and related to disability.

According to him, Goal 4 focuses on inclusive and quality education aimed at promoting life-long learning opportunities for all in order to eliminate gender disparities in education and ensure equal access to education at all levels including vocational training for the vulnerable, including persons with disabilities.

In Goal 8: he said, the goal is aimed at promoting sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all including persons with disabilities.

For Goal 10, he explained that the goal strives to reduce inequality within and among countries by empowering and promoting the social, economic and political inclusion of all, including women and girls and with disabilities

In Goal 11, he made the participants understand that the cities and human settlements would be inclusive, safe and sustainable to all including persons with disabilities.

Last but not least, he stressed on Goal 17 saying that it aims at strengthening the means of implementation and revitalization of the global partnership for sustainable development, the importance of collecting data as well as monitoring and accountability of the SDGs

Explaining the link between the SDGs and the United Nations Conversation on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), he said the CRPD is legally binding on state parties while the SDGs are a political commitment and vision for a better world to be achieved by 2030.

In conclusion, he explained how civil society organizations and organizations of persons with disabilities can use the sustainable development goals and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for advocacy stressing on the importance of data.

Madam Lilian Bruce-Lyle who participated in the shared her feelings. "I thought it was going to be the normal workshop but this has been very special. I now know the linkage between the SDGs and the CRPD and how we can use them for advocacy".