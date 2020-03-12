NDA Supports DFID's Urban Development Programme

The Cities and Infrastructure Adviser for United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) West Africa/ DFID Ghana, Liberia & Sierra Leone, Rubbina Karruna, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Dr Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya, at his office on Friday 5th March 2020 to discuss the impending Urban Development and Industrialization programme of the DFID.

The DFID Advisor indicated that this is a scoping visit, to familiarize with northern Ghana, and discuss with key strategic stakeholders like the NDA on potential cities for consideration in the 'Cities for Industrialisation Growth Programme'. She also indicated that the visit is following after similar visits to the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies of Tamale and Sagnarigu respectively.

The Cities and Infrastructure for Growth programme is a new, 5-year, multi-country DFID programme designed to support inclusive economic growth and job creation, thus creating productive cities through urban development, improving access to reliable and affordable power and increasing investment into infrastructure services.

According to the World Bank, globally, 840 million people live more than 2 kilometres from all-weather roads, 1 billion people lack electricity, and 4 billion people lack Internet access. Access to basic infrastructure services is critical for creating economic opportunities for the poor.

Dr Anamzoya, on his part, pledged the NDA's support to facilitate and housing the programme for entire northern Ghana. He indicated that the programme fits into his vision for the authority, of ensuring all-year-round agriculture and agro-processing for industrialization and job creation through value addition and enhanced entrepreneurship.

The CEO of the authority also stated that the NDA's masterplan, city plans, would become the base document for the DFID programme. He promised to work with the Chiefs to make land available for this programme, indicating that, NDA is working with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture on a land bank project which he believes can become a cornerstone for access to land for investment.