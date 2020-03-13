Ghanaians In Georgia Celebrate Year Of Return Edition Of Ghana @63

Listen to article

Ghanaians in Georgia celebrated Ghana’s 63rd Independence in grand style at the Horizon Event Center in Norcross, Georgia on March 7, 2020. The theme for this year’s celebration is The Year of Return. A theme chosen to highlight the Ghana government’s Year of Return campaign “celebrating the resilience of the African over the past 400 years while creating the enabling environment to welcome all people of African origin to Africa, especially Ghana.

In her eloquent address, the President of the Ghana Council of Georgia, Ms. Yvonne Horsley McCowin, highlighted the common bond that Africans have with our brothers and sisters living in the diaspora. She encouraged those who haven’t made the trip yet, to take advantage of the red carpet welcome that awaits them in Accra, Ghana upon arrival.

The Keynote speaker at the event, United States House of Representative member Congressman Hank Johnson, shared his memorable trip to Ghana as part of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s delegation to Ghana.

Honorable Hank Johnson again called on the Government of Ghana to endeavor to resolve the case of the murdered journalist Ahmed Hussein Suale emphasizing that democracy has no place for silencing those who speak out against corruption.

The biggest applause of the night came when Congressman Johnson said he will consider acquiring Ghanaian citizenship in the future because if he feels a kinship to the country.

The event was attended by Nananom dressed in elegant fugu and Kente clothes. The Nananom elegantly entered the hall to Adowa music and dancing. Also in attendance were local political dignitaries and over 300 Ghanaians.

Based in Atlanta, the Ghana Council of Georgia was established in 2009 to serve as the gateway through which citizens and interested parties can be directed to establish links within the affiliate associations in the Ghanaian community in Georgia. The Council comprises of any registered Ghanaian based association or society in the state of Georgia, USA. For more information, please contact Yvonne McCowin at [email protected]

or http://www.ghanacouncilofgeorgia.org/

Source: Dr. Ali Yallah, Executive VP, Ghana Council of Georgia.