Quarantine Yourself When You Return From Nigeria – Prosecutors To Ex BoG Official Facing Trial

State prosecutors have asked a former Deputy Bank of Ghana Governor, Johnson Asiamah to quarantine himself upon return from Nigeria.

The prosecutors made the request amidst concerns about the spread of coronavirus across the world with two cases reported in Nigeria.

This follows an application by Mr. Asiama to have the court release his passport to him to enable him to make an urgent trip to Nigeria.

According to the state prosecutors who did not oppose the application, the quarantine will be necessary due to the reported cases of the novel coronavirus in that country.

Johnson Asiama is standing trial for his alleged roles in the collapse of the now-defunct UT Bank and Unibank.

He had his passport taken by the court as part of the bail conditions granted him in the criminal case before the High court.

The high court granted the application of the former deputy BoG and released his passport to him.

Growing cases of the disease in Africa

Ghana's western neighbour, Cote D’lvoire on Wednesday March 11, 2020 recorded its first case of Coronavirus. Burkina Faso also on March 10, 2020, confirmed its first case of the virus while Togo recorded a first case of the virus on March 6, 2020.

Some African countries affected so far are:

Egypt – 59 (1 dead)

Algeria – 20

SouthAfrica – 13

Tunisia – 7

Morocco – 5 (1 dead)

Senegal – 4

Cameroon – 2

Nigeria – 2

Burkina Faso – 2

Togo – 1

DRCongo – 1

Côte d’Ivoire – 1

