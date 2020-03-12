Sekyere Afram Plains DCE’s House Burgled; ¢40,000 Stolen From His Parked Vehicle

Listen to article

Thieves have broken into the residence of Joseph Owusu, aka Odenkyem, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region, and made away with over GH¢40,000.

The thieves stole the cash from the DCE's parked vehicle after gaining access into his house at Akyeremade in the Atwima Kwanwoma District on Tuesday night, March 10, 2020.

Confirming the incident in an interview, Odenkyem said the thugs managed to pick the ignition key to the vehicle from his bedroom and left it in the car without taking anything else.

According to him, the suspects, after entering the house, cut a portion of the bedroom window net, used a long stick with an adhesive substance to pick the ignition key which was placed on a table beside his bed.

He described as mysterious how they managed to know there was money in the vehicle which was meant for an activity on Tuesday.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that this is the fifth time the Sekyere Afram Plains DCE has had his house burgled. No arrest has since been made after several complaints to the police in the area.

When reached for his comment, the Assembly member for the area, Justice Baffour Awuah, said the DCE first called to inform him about the theft.

“The DCE called me first to inform me about the burglary. What I noticed in his house was that he had neither CCTV facility nor wild dogs so I have advised him to beef up his security considering his stature in society,” Mr. Awuah stressed.

He, however, said measures were being put in place to form volunteers who would patrol the area to minimize criminal activities and promote peace.

He appealed to residents of the area, especially parents, to warn their children to desist from committing crimes, as anyone who would be caught stealing would be made to face the full rigours of the law.

---Daily Guide