Ghanaians Have Built Confidence In President Akufo-Addo-Led NPP Gov’t—Agona West MCE

Listen to article

"The growing level of confidence in Ghana's economy by Ghanaians and International community in His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo led NPP government is mainly due to prudent management of the public finances over the past three years" Agona West MCE, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan has observed

" For the first time in a decade, Ghana recorded balance surpluses for three years in a row.

What it means is that our tax revenues exceeded all government spending. Inflation has also decreased steadily from a high of 15.4% at the end of 2016 to 7.9% at the end of December 2019

The Agriculture sector has been a major driver of our economic growth performance and this is as a result of key interventions in the sector

Notably amongst them is Planting For Food and Jobs programme. This programme has led to an increase in agricultural output for agro processing and food sufficiency leading to exporting of food crops such as cassava, rice, maize, soya, plantain,cowpea and yam to Burkina Faso, Togo and Cote d'Ivore among other countries"

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan stated these in an address she delivered at the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary Celebration held at Agona Swedru last Friday.

Narrowing down to the Agona West Municipality, the MCE noted a significant increase in the number of beneficiary farmers under the Planting For Food and Jobs Programme from 1,298 in 2017 to 3,150 in 2019 with it's attendant bumper harvest.

" Under the Planting For Export and Rural Development (PERD), 50,000 Oil Palm Seedlings have been distributed by the Assembly to 1,000 farmers with the aim of consolidating the agro-processing industry in the Agona West Municipality

The introduction of the One District One Factory programme was an indication of the government's resolve to propel economic growth and to create jobs for our teaming youth

High unemployment rate, especially among the youth if not check, could lead to catastrophic consequences which will not be in the interest of our dear country

To forestall this phenomenon from befalling us, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo led NPP Government made a deliberate efforts to provide job opportunities for the Youth

Through Nation Builders Corps, otherwise known as NABCO, a total of 100,000 young men and women have been employed to assist in the delivery of public sector services

Currently, 356 NABCO trainees are providing valuable services in the Agona West Municipality

In addition, over 199,000 people have been employed in the public sector notably the education, health, civil and local government and security agencies Nationwide. The necessary infrastructure and conducive environment are being provided for the private sector to expand and employ more people"

According to Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, Good Governance was about seeking the welfare of the citizenry and that was exactly what NPP government led by H. E Nana Akufo Addo was offering to Ghanaians

" The new National Identification Card also known as Ghana Card was also introduced to serve as a National identity card for Ghanaians. This card can be used to access services such as healthcare, banking and registration of businesses among others

The government recognizes the fact that development gains can be sustained through an increase in the productivity of our hardworking people

However, our citizens would need to be healthy in order to achieve this national goal. In this regard, 65,000 new health care personnel have been recruited and posted to various health facilities throughout the country

Another milestone that have been achieved in the Health sector is the large scale deployment of the recently procured ambulances to all the 275 constituencies in the country"

The Agona West MCE lauded His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for the introduction of the Free SHS which she said has increased enrollment figure in the Senior High Schools in the Municipality from 5,172 in 2016/2017 to 6,568

"This year has been declared the Year of Roads. Here in our Municipality, our roads are receiving a major facelift.

Asphalting of Roads is currently underway. In addition, under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme, construction of Egya Ebusua, Esukonten, Otabilkrom Manhodwe and Nana Kwame Donkor roads will be done this year

However, these achievements could have been a mirage without the support and prayers of the good people of our dear nation

Nation-building is a collective effort and irrespective of one's socio-economic status, we all have some contributions to achieve the needed results

I, therefore, urged us all to continue to be law-abiding citizens in addition to fulfilling our responsibilities towards the state. This is the only means we can consolidate the gains made so far," Hon. Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan concluded

Hundreds of students drawn from Public and Private Basic schools as well as Public and Private Senior High Schools took part in the March Past to observe the Anniversary.