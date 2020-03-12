Youth Empowerment: Boso Senior High Technical School Benefits From TANSDYEP

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman, Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko on Tuesday 10th March 2020 presented to the Wood Work Department of Boso Senior High Technical School in the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern Region, wood, nails, and other furniture manufacturing materials and inputs worth over ten thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC10,000) under his flagship 'Thomas Ampem Nyarko Skills Development & Youth Empowerment Program'

According to the MP who doubles as the Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC seeking the mandate of the people of Asuogyaman for the second time, the idea is to afford students in this department the opportunity to develop their skills in furniture manufacturing and use the furniture to solve part of the huge infrastructure challenge that the school is facing.

The Thomas Ampem Nyarko Skills Development and Youth Empowerment Program (TANSDYEP) was initiated in 2015 by the Member of Parliament with the aim of enrolling young men and women into various forms of apprenticeship and skills training after which successful graduands are given working tools and machines, items and cash amounts to start their businesses with. It has so far seen two graduations; the first one held at Frankadua in December 2018 and the second at Atimpoku in February this year with hundreds more under various training across Asuogyaman District.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the headmistress Mrs. Nakie Mensah said she is very much elated her school is the first to benefit from the TANSDYEP Senior High School category which the MP announced during the second graduation in Atimpoku last month. A representative of the old students of the school, Mr. Samuel Otu, praised the MP for the good initiative and advised the students to take advantage of the availability of materials now to sharpen their skills so that they may become self-employed and financially independent after school.