MCE Intensifies Educational Campaign On Coronavirus

Listen to article

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central Mrs. Victoria Adu has urged residents in the Municipality to clean their environment, wash their hands with soap, clean water and cover their mouth when sneezing amongst others.

This, she said would prevent them from getting contact with the coronavirus and emphasized that Ghana has so far not recorded any outbreak as it is being recorded by other countries such as China, Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt and amongst others.

Mrs. Adu said an outbreak of the coronavirus in the aforementioned countries has killed many people and informed residents to be vigilant as there is an adage that ‘’prevention is better than cure’’ to ensure Ghana records zero outbreak.

Mrs. Adu made this statement when she addressed parade of school children on the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary Celebration at Akim Oda Methodist School Park in the Eastern Region.

She indicated that come December 2020, Ghana would go to the polls to elect new leaders to lead the nation for the next four years and admonished all and sundry especially the younger generation to preach peace before, during and after the Presidential and Parliamentary general elections to ensure the Municipality and as well as the country continues to enjoy the atmosphere of peace.

She, however, urged the general public not to allow themselves to be divided by politics but informed them to come together as one people with one common destiny to fight for the developmental needs of the Municipality.

Mrs. Adu used the occasion to inform the general public especially persons above 15 years to take part of the Ghana Card Registration exercise to make them counted as Ghanaians as it is being conducted by the National Identification Authority.

Advising the students, Mrs. Adu charged them to be disciplined and take their studies seriously to enable them achieve their futuristic goals and aspirations.

Touching on the achievements of the government, she said the government under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has introduced a number of intervention programmes, policies among others in the various sectors of the Ghana’s economy aimed to improve the living standards of the people. For instance, the planting for food and jobs programme, free SHS policy, restoration of teachers and nurses training allowances, the introduction of NABCO programme and amongst others.

The Junior High schools which performed well in the BECE and a student excelled well in WASSCE last year, 2019 were given awards. In all 35 schools including the Akim Oda, Community Health Nurses Training College participated in this years’ march past.