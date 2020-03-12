Dr. Anyars To Give Hot Water Facilities To Tamale West And Central Hospitals 

Dr. Ibrahim Imoro Anyars Founder of Repairer Foundation and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Tamale Central Constituency, has pledged to support Tamale West Hospital and the Tamale Central Hospital.

According to him, these hospitals lack Hot Water Facilities in the delivery of healthcare services to patients.

Against this background, Dr. Anyars has promised to provide hot water facilities for the two hospitals.

The two public health facilities which are situated in his constituency serves over thousands of constituents in the area. Dr. Anyars is also popularly known as 'Barhama'.

He is also the CEO of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), made this statement while addressing his loyalist group of young ladies named “Barhama Ladies”.

This was after a thorough cleanup exercise and donation to the Tamale Central Hospital by the group. “From my childhood days till now, I see caretakers of hospitalized patients commute every morning to these hospitals carrying flasks filled with hot water. I want to save them the stress by providing hot water facilities in the hospitals as soon as possible”, Dr. Anyars promised.

He, however, thanked the Barhama Ladies for their hard work and dedication towards his campaign, urging them to continue with the good work in their activities and spread his campaign messages in order to come out victorious after this year’s December 7 general elections of Ghana.

Barhama Ladies, led by Hajia Mutiatu Sayibu Dinnani embarked on a thorough cleanup exercise at Tamale Central Hospital and also donated sanitary pads, baby diapers, among other items to the maternity wards of the facility last Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Hajia Mutiatu said the group took the initiative to demonstrate to the public the need for a clean environment and to drum home their parliamentary candidates’ dream of making Tamale Central the cleanest constituency in Tamale.

She, however, stated that as a group of young ladies, their understanding of the vulnerability and plight of women during pregnancy and labor is the reason they chose to donate to the maternity wards of the facility.

Pregnant women and mothers of newborn babies who were beneficiaries of the items expressed joy and appreciation for the gesture and thanked the Barhama Ladies team. They also prayed for victory for Dr. Barhama Anyars to become the next Member of Parliament for the Tamale Central Constituency on the ticket of NPP.

On his part, Medical Superintendent of the Tamale Central Hospital, Dr. Mahamadu Mbiniwaya expressed appreciation, praying Dr. Barhama Anyars emerges victorious and continue the good work for the Tamale Central Hospital and good people of the area.

Barhama Ladies is a political loyalist group which was instituted in May 2019, to campaign towards attaining victory for Dr. Barhama Anyars, NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale Central constituency and the New Patriotic Party as a whole. The group has an active membership of over 150 young ladies. They go by a slogan in Dagbani, “Bobgu N-nye Yaa”, literally meaning “Unity is strength”.