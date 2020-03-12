NPP Primaries: Jaman South Aspirant Calls For Peaceful Election

Listen to article

An aspirant in the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Jaman South constituency, Hon. Alex Awuah, has called for unity among members of the party ahead of the April 25 Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.

According to him, the NPP can only continue their good works if they desist from backbiting and rather engage in aggressive grassroots campaign ahead of the 2020 elections with unison.

The Deputy Managing Director of ARB Apex Bank made the call in an interview with Jaman Radio and seized the opportunity to call on the NPP party delegates in the area to listen to issues that would see the interest of the party first.

This, he noted, will go a long way to strengthen the party ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He warned members of the party to desist from favoritism and tribalism during campaign.

He said measures will be put in place at the constituency level to train the party communicators when he is elected.

The move, according to him, will help the party communicators be on top of issues and communicate in an eloquent manner that will convince the voter.

Hon. Alex Awuah called on both new and old executives of the NPP in the area to work together and take each other’s suggestion into consideration.

This, according to him, will help the party retain power in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

He called on the delegates who will vote in the upcoming presidential and primaries of the NPP to vote for a winnable candidate.

The ARB Apex Bank deputy director called on the members of the party to develop the spirit of forgiveness and volunteerism in all their endeavors.

Hon. Alex Awuah however, pledged to support any person who the delegates or the party would eventually choose as the party's candidate for the area.