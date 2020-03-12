Tain DCE Commissions Fully Furnished CHPS Cpmpound At Dagadu

The District Chief Executive for Tain in the Bono Region, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh has handed over a fully equipped Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound and a motorbike to the Chiefs and people of Dagadu, a farming community in the District.

The health facility is expected to serve the people of Dagadu and nearby communities such as Kwaku Donkor, Attakrom, Nkrankrom, Kwada, Kwame Broni, Okukrom, Aseakrom and other nearby communities where the residents have to walk for about 15 miles to Seikwa to access healthcare.

In a short ceremony attended by staff of the Assembly, Party Executives, some Assembly Members, the District Health Directorates as well the Chiefs and people of Dagadu and its surrounding communities, the DCE Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh admonished the people to own the facility and make good use of it.

She urged the people to help maintain the facility for the benefit of future generations.

She said the Assembly is committed to ensuring that development gets to the grassroot level hence there is the need for the people to help the Assembly by protecting and preserving the facility especially looking at the investment that has gone into it.

She pleaded with the citizenry to continue supporting the NPP government to help develop the District by renewing its mandate come December 2020.

The District Health Director Mr. Kofi Annor Duku Annor called on the residents to patronage the CHPS compound.

He assured the people that equipment and drugs are available at the facility whiles health personnel have also been posted there to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare services to the people.

He appealed to the people to warmly welcome the health personnel to the community and extend the necessary support and cooperation to them.

He also advised them to ensure maintenance culture towards the facility.

Expressing their joy for the facility, the Chief of the area Nana Okra Joseph thanked the government for completing the project which was their major problem and appealed to the District Chief Executive to also help the community with Teachers quarters.