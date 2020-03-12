Tano South Municipal Assembly Distributes Items To Persons Living With Disability

The Tano South Municipal Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare has disbursed the two percent (2%) Share of the Municipal Assembly’s Common Fund to 69 Persons living with Disability.

Mr. Illiasu Abdulai, the chairman of the disability association in the municipality on behalf of the association thanked government for continuing such an intervention programme to assist the members of the association with important items to enable them earn a living.

He however thanked the Member of Parliament for the Tano South Constituency, Municipal Chief Executive and social welfare department for their leading role played to make them acquire such a worthy item.

He charged the beneficiaries of the items to use them for the intended purposes and put them into good use.

The Municipal Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, Gladys Zuuri welcomed all present and thanked them for making time to attend such a remarkable event.

She commended members of the association for their comportment and said the distribution of items has been done in batches.

She emphasizes that this distribution of items marks the third ceremony and hinted that over 200 items have distributed this year, 2020.

She urged those who have not received some of the items to exercise patience and in no time theirs will be ready for distribution.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi extended the warm felicities of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to them.

He said it is an obligation on the part of government to support people living with disability.

Against this background, that government through the Department of Social Welfare and community development has distributed the items to them.

He said people with disabilities are not outcasts and must not be treated badly in society.

He charged them not to allow their condition to discourage them from being perusing their dreams and urged them to work hard since success is not achieved on silver Plata.

Touching on the achievement of government, Hon. Takyi said the NPP government under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo has introduced various policies and programmes in all sectors of the economy to help improve the living standards of the people.

He therefore advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the items, since they are the assets that can generate money for them at all times.