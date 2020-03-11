ModernGhanalogo

11.03.2020

Desist From All Foreign Travels – Akufo-Addo Urges Ghanaians

By News Desk
President Akufo Addo has encouraged Ghanaians to desist from all foreign travels except critical one's.

He says enable citizens staying safe from coronavirus (COVID-19).

He made the appeal in his address to the nation.

According to him, the fight against coronavirus should not be seen as a task for government alone.

He urged the media, civil society and religious leaders to join the fight against the virus.

He reiterated his call on Ghanaians to desist from shaking hands.

—Daily Guide

