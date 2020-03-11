Prestea Huni-Valley: MP Cuts Sod For Construction Of Astro-Turf

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-valley Constituency Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi (Mrs) who doubles as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art has cut sod for the construction of an astroturf under the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) Foundation for the people in the area.

The project which comes with floodlights, control rooms, drains and inner perimeter fence is expected to be completed within six months.

The modern astroturf will be cited at Prestea a community within the constituency and upon completion will bring a sigh of relief to footballers and football fans.

Addressing Chiefs and elders at a ceremony on Tuesday 10th March, the MP said the construction of the modern field is in fulfilment of a promise she made to the good people of Prestea that when voted into power, she will give a facelift to the Prestea Scott stadium.

The legislator told nananom, youth in Prestea and it's environs that people are very passionate about football and this will be a great edifice for them to horn their talents and also produce more talents.

The MP called on the constituents to rally behind her and president Akufo-Addo for a second term in office to enable them continue with their good works to bring more developmental projects to the constituency.

Nana Ntaboa Prah II chief of Himan Traditional area also thanked the MP for bringing development to the community saying, Oliver Twist always asked for more.

The contractor, IT Walters assured the chiefs and people of Prestea a good work and therefore needed thier co-operation.