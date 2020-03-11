Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly Honours Five Best BECE Students

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly has presented awards to 5 best performing pupils at this year’s basic education certificate examination BECE.

The presentations which formed part of this year’s Independence Day activities saw beneficiaries receiving science, mathematics and English textbooks and cash.

Three of the students: Nana Twumwaa Blessing, Princess Vanessa Ankama and Paula Addo Manu who all attended the Jesus, Mary and Joseph (JMJ) School in Atebubu, secured aggregate six each. Blessing and Vanessa are currently pursuing general science at the St. Louis SHS in Kumasi, while Paula is doing same at the St. Roses SHS at Akwatia in the Eastern region.

Robert Lambon Bidanin and Awaisu Sa-Adu who attended public schools scored aggregates nine and eleven and are also currently pursuing general science at the Opoku Ware SHS in Kumasi and the Ghana SHS in Tamale respectively.

In a brief remark before the presentations, the municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu said the gesture underscores the assembly’s resolve to improve the quality of education at the basic level so that more pupils from the municipality can benefit from the free senior high school policy and ultimately contribute to the development of their communities.