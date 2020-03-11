UMB Presents Scholarship To 2019 Overall Best WASSCE Student

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has for the sixth consecutive year, presented a full scholarship to the 2019 overall best WASSCE candidate, Melisa Abena Okyerewaa Amoah at the WAEC Distinction Awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony was held at the Sakyi Asare-Menko Hall on Wednesday, March 11 to recognize and reward the best performing candidates in the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) organized by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

With this full educational scholarship, UMB will provide funding to cater for Melisa’s tuition, accommodation and books for the entire duration of her course at the University of Ghana, Legon. She also received a cash amount of one thousand Ghana cedis (GHs1000) on her UMB SpeedApp account, a brand new laptop and some branded gift items from UMB. The second and third overall best candidates, Nana Adwoa Sereboo Agyemang and Ewurabena Esiboaba Cudjoe were each presented with brand new laptops, cash and UMB branded gift items.

The CEO of UMB, Mr. Benjamin Amenumey in his remark noted, “This scholarship programme is much more than a corporate social responsibility initiative for us at UMB. It is in fact a civic responsibility of helping build a great nation through education, which is the passport to a great future.” He further stated that as an indigenous bank, UMB would continue to empower the youth by encouraging them through such financial interventions, as he believes this will encourage parents to motivate their wards to excel in their respective courses in school for a better, brighter future.

UMB officials led by the CEO; the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa; country and regional WAEC officials; Minister of State - Tertiary Education, Hon. Professor Kwesi Yankah and many other dignitaries attended the event.

The overall best WASSCE candidate, Melisa Abena Okyerewaa Amoah, and her family expressed their gratitude to UMB for this kind gesture and entreated current second-cycle students, especially the final year students, to be diligent in their pursuit of excellence even beyond the classroom.