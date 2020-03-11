N/R: Adibo Residents Chase Away NDC Officials From Inspecting 1V1D Projects

Residents of Adibo in the Northern Region today [Wednesday] blocked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from visiting a site under the One Village One Dam project in the community.

The party’s Moments of Truth Series team led by its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi was in the region to expose what they say are lies by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government about its flagship programme, One Village One Dam.

At Adibo, the residents who are mostly NPP supporters prevented the NDC and the media from taking pictures and videos of the site.

The angry residents came out with sticks and stones.

The situation would have been chaotic without the intervention of the Police.

Checks

When Citi News visited the site there was nothing in the dam.

The only dam with water is said to have been dug by the NDC under former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Earlier, the team visited the dam at Nakpache where the Communication Officer said the next NDC government will investigate and prosecute NPP officials involved in the One Village One Dam project.

Sammy Gyamfi said the Minister for Special Initiatives, Madam Hawa Komson will be prosecuted for causing financial loss to the state.

---citinewsroom