WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak Global “Pandemic” By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic. A pandemic is defined as a disease that is spreading in more nations globally at the same time. The labeling comes as more deaths and infection rates are recorded globally. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , WHO boss, has indicated that the number of cases outside China had increased 13-fold over the past two weeks. He expressed deep concern by “alarming levels of inaction” over the virus. —Daily Guide
WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak Global “Pandemic”
The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic.
A pandemic is defined as a disease that is spreading in more nations globally at the same time.
The labeling comes as more deaths and infection rates are recorded globally.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , WHO boss, has indicated that the number of cases outside China had increased 13-fold over the past two weeks.
He expressed deep concern by “alarming levels of inaction” over the virus.
—Daily Guide