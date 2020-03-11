ModernGhanalogo

11.03.2020

WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak Global “Pandemic”

By News Desk
2 HOURS AGO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic.

A pandemic is defined as a disease that is spreading in more nations globally at the same time.

The labeling comes as more deaths and infection rates are recorded globally.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , WHO boss, has indicated that the number of cases outside China had increased 13-fold over the past two weeks.

He expressed deep concern by “alarming levels of inaction” over the virus.

—Daily Guide

