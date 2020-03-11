Akufo-Addo To Address Ghanaians Tonight On Coronavirus

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to address the nation tonight on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The address is slated for 8:00pm.

It comes as neighboring Cote d' Ivoire confirms its first Coronavirus case.

President Akufo-Addo has as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus to Ghana, temporarily banned his officials from foreign travels.

He has also urged Ghanaians against handshakes.

Ghana has recorded some suspected cases of Covid-19.

—Daily Guide