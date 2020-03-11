NDC Warns NPP Over Night Destruction Of Billboards, Posters

Listen to article

The opposition National Democratic Congress has issued a strong warning to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for reportedly destroying its billboards at night.

“The attention of the National Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress has been drawn to an unfortunate incident, where people suspected to be members of NPP vigilante groups, were engaged in pulling down of NDC billboards, removal of NDC flags and tearing of our posters in Ablekuma West Constituency, North Dayi Constituency and many other places,” the NDC alerted in a statement issued today by its Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo.

The NDC warned that it will retaliate in kind if the trend continues, “ By this statement, we direct our teeming and dedicated youth across the country to within 3 days pull down all NPP billboards, flags and posters in every corner of this country if the destruction of our flags and other paraphernalia continues.”

This confrontation is set to spark a chain reaction that may be a dress rehearsal of a potential violence that the two biggest parties in Ghana are likely to unleash on each other run up to the 2020 general elections.

