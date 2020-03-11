Destroying NDC Posters, Billboard Won't Make You Winner Of 2020 Elections — Ablakwa Blasts NPP Goons

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lambasted the ruling New Patriotic Party over the destruction of some NDC posters at vantage points in Accra.

He says the destruction of the posters and billboards of the NDC will not give the NPP an upper hand over the NDC in the December 7 elections.

Some people suspected to be members of NPP vigilante groups, were engaged in pulling down of NDC billboards, removal of NDC flags and tearing of our posters in Ablekuma West Constituency, North Dayi Constituency and many other places.

He stated that the elections would be won by the party with the best policies on corruption, poverty reduction and employment in the country.

"It would be won by the party those with a superior programme to tear down poverty, unemployment... and impunity".

The North Tongu Member of Parliament also condemned the New Patriotic Party for indulging in politics of ethnicity and divisiveness.

He, however, urges his party supporters to exercise restraint over the provocation of the NPP and focus on winning the 2020 General elections.

