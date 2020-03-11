ModernGhanalogo

11.03.2020 Health

Coronavirus: 70% Of Germany Population At Risk

By News Desk
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel

About 60-70 percent of the population in Germany risk contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The German Chancellor, Merkel, made this known in international news reports monitored by DGN Online.

The Chancellor is reported to have said authorities in Germany believed 60-70 percent of the population would eventually contract coronavirus.

The virus has infected and killed several people across the world.

---Daily Guide

