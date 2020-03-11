Coronavirus: 70% Of Germany Population At Risk By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO German Chancellor, Angela Merkel About 60-70 percent of the population in Germany risk contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The German Chancellor, Merkel, made this known in international news reports monitored by DGN Online. The Chancellor is reported to have said authorities in Germany believed 60-70 percent of the population would eventually contract coronavirus. The virus has infected and killed several people across the world. ---Daily Guide
